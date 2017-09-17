After evaluation of Texas star O-lineman Connor Williams’s MRI today, Longhorn team doctors have determined the junior All-American left tackle sustained a sprain of the medial and posterior collateral ligaments in his left knee. Williams also sustained a meniscus tear, which he is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery on in the next week to 10 days. There is no timetable on his return at this point and a further update will be provided following surgery, according to the Texas staff. A source told SI that one positive to the Williams diagnosis is that he suffered no significant ligament damage.

Williams was injured in Saturday night’s loss at USC. The 6'5", 315-pound junior was considered by NFL personnel people as one of the top prospects in the country. Scouts love how he's long, nimble and has a downright nasty streak on the field. Williams also excels in the classroom and has a 3.67 GPA in Texas’s prestigious McCombs School of Business.

Williams, unlike seemingly most Longhorns, didn’t arrive at Texas as some highly touted recruit. Scout ranked him as the nation’s No. 38 offensive tackle prospect in the 2015 recruiting class. ESPN had him at No. 65, and 247 had him at No. 75. Regardless, then Texas O-line coach Joe Wickline loved not only Williams's flexibility and change of direction but also his football smarts and understanding of schemes. Wickline predicted Williams had big upside, and that turned out to be spot on: Williams won the starting left tackle job as a true freshman and last season became just the fourth sophomore in UT history to receive first-team All-America honors.

“Connor Williams is the best left tackle we saw last year,” one Big 12 defensive coordinator said this summer. “He’s just different. I think he might be the best tackle in the country. He’s long, athletic and has the wingspan and he’s nasty.”