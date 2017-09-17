College Football

Texas Star Lineman Connor Williams Sustains Meniscus Tear, MCL and PCL Sprain

0:55 | College Football
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State Manhandle Pittsburgh
Bruce Feldman
an hour ago

After evaluation of Texas star O-lineman Connor Williams’s MRI today, Longhorn team doctors have determined the junior All-American left tackle sustained a sprain of the medial and posterior collateral ligaments in his left knee. Williams also sustained a meniscus tear, which he is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery on in the next week to 10 days. There is no timetable on his return at this point and a further update will be provided following surgery, according to the Texas staff. A source told SI that one positive to the Williams diagnosis is that he suffered no significant ligament damage.

Williams was injured in Saturday night’s loss at USC. The 6'5", 315-pound junior was considered by NFL personnel people as one of the top prospects in the country. Scouts love how he's long, nimble and has a downright nasty streak on the field. Williams also excels in the classroom and has a 3.67 GPA in Texas’s prestigious McCombs School of Business.

College Football
Even in Defeat to USC, Tom Herman and Texas Make Strong Statement About Future

Williams, unlike seemingly most Longhorns, didn’t arrive at Texas as some highly touted recruit. Scout ranked him as the nation’s No. 38 offensive tackle prospect in the 2015 recruiting class. ESPN had him at No. 65, and 247 had him at No. 75. Regardless, then Texas O-line coach Joe Wickline loved not only Williams's flexibility and change of direction but also his football smarts and understanding of schemes. Wickline predicted Williams had big upside, and that turned out to be spot on: Williams won the starting left tackle job as a true freshman and last season became just the fourth sophomore in UT history to receive first-team All-America honors.

“Connor Williams is the best left tackle we saw last year,” one Big 12 defensive coordinator said this summer. “He’s just different. I think he might be the best tackle in the country. He’s long, athletic and has the wingspan and he’s nasty.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters