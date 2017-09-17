College Football

WATCH: Kicker Converts Bizarre Blocked Field Goal After It Bounces on Ground

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Connor Grossman
an hour ago

In one of the most absurd plays ever on the gridiron, Texas Lutheran converted a field goal that was initially blocked, only to have kicker Tyler Hopkins lift the ball through the uprights after it bounced on the ground.

After the block, it looks like the ball ricocheted off Hopkins' torso and onto the ground in front of him. Then he went for kick No. 2. You'll have to take a look at this.

The Division-III Bulldogs beat Belhaven (Mississippi) 37-0 at home on Saturday. There wasn't a more bizarre scoring play than Hopkins', a freshman playing in only his second career game and trying to make his first-ever field goal. He's yet to make one that the holder actually held in place for him. 

