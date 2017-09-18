Auburn Dismisses Backup QB Sean White After Arrest

Auburn dismissed backup quarterback Sean White a day after he was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.

White, 21, was booked into the the Lee County Detention Center in Alabama at 3:28 a.m. Sunday on a $500 bond and released on his own recognizance.

“Sean White is no longer a part of our football program at Auburn,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said in a statement. “He has made poor decisions that are not in the best interest of our program, and more importantly, himself. We appreciate his time at Auburn and wish him nothing but the best.”

White was suspended for undisclosed reasons for the first two games.

White, who broken his right forearm in the Sugar Bowl loss to Oklahoma, started 16 games the past two seasons but lost the preseason competition for the job to transfer Jarrett Stidham.

He passed for 2,845 yards with 10 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in his Auburn career.