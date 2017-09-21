Nebraska Fires Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst

#DearAndy: Will Nebraska Fire Mike Riley if he Wins Five Games or Less?

Nebraska has fired athletic director Shawn Eichorst, citing a lack of on-field success.

“Shawn has led Nebraska Athletics in many positive ways, but those efforts have not translated into on-field performance,” Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a statement released by the university on Thursday. “Our fans and our student-athletes deserve leadership that drives the highest levels of competitiveness, as well as excellence across all facets of Husker Athletics.”

The university said the search for a replacement began immediately.

The firing comes in the midst of a slow start for Nebraska's football team, which is 1-2 on the season and lost 21-17 to Northern Illinois on Saturday. Eichorst's last major move as athletic director was giving head coach Mike Riley a contract extension that could keep Riley in Lincoln through the 2020 season.

Riley is 16-13 in two-plus seasons at the helm, and there has been talk that he could be replaced if Nebraska does not turn its season around.

The basketball team has also finished under .500 for three straight years, failing to qualify for either the NCAA tournament or the NIT in each season. Nebraska has reached the NCAA tournament just once in the past 19 years.

Eichorst came to Nebraska in 2012 after two years as athletic director at Miami.

“While I am deeply disappointed in the decision today, I am grateful for the wonderful years that my family and I have spent at Nebraska," Eichorst said in a statement. "I am proud of how our student-athletes, coaches and staff represented this great university and state, and I am confident that the future is bright for Nebraska Athletics.”