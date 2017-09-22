Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton had a frightening experience last weekend when he was hospitalized after a brutal hit to the head knocked him unconscious, but one young fan made it a lot easier.

Following the hit in the Beavers’ loss to Washington State, Luton was removed from the field on a stretcher and taken to a hospital, where he was later diagnosed with a fractured spine. A large group of Luton’s friends and family at outside the hospital for him, but there was one person there who he didn’t know—a little kid named Silas, who saw Luton’s injury on TV and decided he could use a cupcake.

This is what Luton wrote, if you can’t read it above.

After a scary night in the hospital this past Saturday in Pullman, I was blessed to be able to walk out on my own two feet. Once I was released, I was greeted by my 20+ family and friends who had waited outside for me to come out. There along with all of my family was a little boy named Silas, and his mother. I had never met this boy before, but I wish he knew how much he impacted my life that night. His mother told me that he had watched me on TV, and insisted that they bring me a cupcake and make sure that I was O.K. This act of kindness not only is what sports are all about, but life in general. During that night of pain uncertainty, this little boy stayed up past his bedtime and went out of his way to come to the hospital and bring me a cupcake. Someday, I won’t remember every play and every game I’ve been a part of; but I will always remember you, and the love and kindness that you showed me that night. Thank you, Silas.

Luton’s injury is luckily not considered all that serious. As you can see, he was on his feet when he left the hospital, and was able to travel home with the rest of the team. He’s not expected to need surgery, either.