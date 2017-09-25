College Football

Multiple Florida Players Facing Felony Charges After Credit Card Misuse

0:54 | College Football
Florida Suspends WR Antonio Callaway, Six Others For Season Opener
Daniel Rapaport
9 minutes ago

Multiple Florida players are facing felony charges after they allegedly misused school-issued debit cards to buy electronics, sell them and then claim the cards were stolen. 

Per Alachua County court records, Antonio Callaway, Jordan Smith and Jordan Scarlett are among seven players facing felony charges for fraud. Nine Florida players were suspended before the team's season-opener against Michigan. All nine players remained suspended and only one of the suspended players, Kadeem Telfort, does not face charges as of now.

A sworn affidavit has been filed against Callaway, who led Florida with 721 receiving yards last season. The junior wide receiver has been charged with a third-degree felony. 

Scarlett is facing two third-degree felony charges. The running back rushed for 889 yards a season ago and entered the season as the starter. 

Coach Jim McElwain spoke about the charges at a press conference on Monday. 

Florida is 2-1 on the season and beat Kentucky 27-26 on Saturday. The team announced that Luke Del Rio, son of Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, would star the team's upcoming game against Vanderbilt. 

