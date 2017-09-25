Jim Harbaugh Rips Conditions at Purdue

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh ripped the conditions of the visitors locker room at Purdue, calling it unsanitary and added that the x-ray table looked like something "from the 1920s."

The Wolverines beat Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind. 28–10 in their first true road game of the season.

During Monday's press conference, Harbaugh went all in on the visitors locker room at Ross-Ade Stadium and sounded off about the way the team was treated overall.

Before the 4 p.m. local kickoff, Harbaugh said that Michigan's starters had the option to sit on their chartered bus outside of the stadium because there was no air-conditioning in the locker room.

"Gamesmanship should cease at the line of health and safety of the players," Harbaugh said of Purdue. "It seems to be a conscious effort to get an advantage."

Harbaugh said there are a lot of things that need to be addressed and that he has spoken with the school's athletic director about the issue.

He also asked the rest of the conference head coaches to look into the matter also.