Mike Leach on NFL Protests: 'I Don’t Know Exactly What They’re Objecting To'

NFL
NFL, Players React to Trump's Comments on National Anthem Protests
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Washington State head coach Mike Leach chimed in on the protests that have taken over the National Football League by its players and says he doesn't understand what's being protested.

Like most college teams, Washington State stays in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem.

The issue has been polarized, especially this past weekend when more than 250 NFL players did not stand up during anthem in protest for what President Donald Trump said about those who he says disrespected the flag.

“First of all, we’re in the locker room during the anthem, we’re together as a team,” Leach said to the Seattle Times. “To me it’s not real clear what’s being protested – I haven’t heard a clear articulation of what’s protested or objected to. Me personally I’m proud of this country and would stand for the anthem and respect the flag."

The kneeling during the national anthem started last season when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick protested to be bring awareness to racial inequality and police brutality.

"But with that said, I don’t know exactly what they’re objecting to," Leach said.

Leach was then told that Trump said NFL players should be fired from their job for not standing for the flag and anthem.

“That’s not exactly what was said, and I still don’t understand what that has to do with the flag.” Leach said.

