College Football

Florida QB Luke Del Rio Out for Season with Shoulder Injury

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Florida quarterback Luke Del Rio will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury, head coach Jim McElwain said Saturday.

Del Rio will have surgery on his left shoulder on Monday. He was injured on a hit rolling out of the pocket during the second quarter of his first start of the season. He was replaced by Feleipe Franks.

The son of Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, Luke Del Rio started six games last season. A right shoulder injury ended his year prematurely, and he had surgery for both shoulders in the off-season.

The No. 21 Gators beat Vanderbilt 38–24.

