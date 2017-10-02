Here's Why Butch Jones, Mike Riley Are Unlikely to Make it Through the Season

UTEP is bringing former head coach Mike Price to finish out the year as interim coach, the school announced Monday.

Price, 71, coached the Miners for nine seasons before retiring following a 3–9 finish in 2012.

“I am not interviewing for the future job, and I’m not going to be the future head coach,” Price said in a statement. “I’m going to manage the program and provide leadership for the rest of the year.”

Price landed at UTEP after his infamous dismissal from Alabama in 2003. He was hired by the Tide in December of 2002 to replace Dennis Franchione and fired six months later after an ill-fated rendevous with a Pensecola stripper. He was first warned by the school after being spotted drinking late at night in Tuscaloosa bars. The incident with the stripper, in which she accompanied him to his hotel room and ran up a $1,000 room service bill, proved the be the last straw.

“Coach Price had been warned several weeks before about his public conduct,” then-Alabama president Robert Witt said at the time. “His conduct in Florida was not consistent with the warning he received.”

Price led the Miners to two bowl games in his nine years at the helm and was replaced by Sean Kugler after his retirement. Kugler stepped down Sunday after a 35–21 loss to Army dropped the Miners to 0–5 on the season.