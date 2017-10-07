How to Watch Alabama vs. Texas A&M Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Broadcast Info

Here's how to watch Alabama vs. Texas A&M online

Scooby Axson
October 07, 2017

The nation's No. 1 team takes its act on the road this Saturday to face Texas A&M, who have rebounded nicely since an opening weekend collapse against UCLA.

The Crimson Tide have steamrolled all challengers, including a 66–3 thumping of Ole Miss last weekend.

Alabama is doing it with a powerful running game and efficient throwing from sophomore quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Tide also have yet to turn the ball over this season.

The Aggies have lost four straight in the series to the Tide, including a 41-23 loss the last time Alabama visited College Station.

How to watch

Game time: Saturday, Oct. 7, 7:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: The game can be watched online using WatchESPN

Next Three Games:

Alabama: vs. Arkansas (10/14), vs. Tennessee (10/21), vs. LSU (11/4)

Texas A&M: at Florida (10/14), vs Mississippi State (10/28), vs. Auburn (11/4)

