No. 3 Oklahoma was upset by Iowa State at home on Saturday afternoon after a stunning pass from Kyle Kempt found Allen Lazard in the end zone to give the Cyclones a 38–31 lead with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones were considered a 30-point underdog by many heading into the game. The victory marked just Iowa State's sixth win against Oklahoma in the 82 career meetings between both teams.

Watch the touchdown catch below:

Iowa State will play Kansas next weekend. Oklahoma will look to rebound against Texas in Austin.