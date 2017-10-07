Watch: No. 3 Oklahoma Upset By Iowa State With Incredible Touchdown By Allen Lazard

Oklahoma going down to Iowa State may be the biggest upset of the year thus far.

Chris Chavez
October 07, 2017

No. 3 Oklahoma was upset by Iowa State at home on Saturday afternoon after a stunning pass from Kyle Kempt found Allen Lazard in the end zone to give the Cyclones a 38–31 lead with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones were considered a 30-point underdog by many heading into the game. The victory marked just Iowa State's sixth win against Oklahoma in the 82 career meetings between both teams.

Watch the touchdown catch below:

Iowa State will play Kansas next weekend. Oklahoma will look to rebound against Texas in Austin.

