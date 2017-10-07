Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant walked off the field in the third quarter of Saturday afternoon's game against Wake Forest with an ankle injury. Back-up Zerrick Cooper entered the game while team trainers looked at Bryant's ankle.

Quarterback Hunter Johnson was also seen warming up. Bryant was jogging on the sidelines but was clearly in pain.

Bryant had 200 yards passing with one touchdown, one interception and 39 rushing yards before he went down with the injury.

Clemson will play Syracuse next Friday night.