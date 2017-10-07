Clemson QB Kelly Bryant Leaves Game With Ankle Injury

Kelly Bryant left the game against Wake Forest with an ankle injury.

Chris Chavez
October 07, 2017

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant walked off the field in the third quarter of Saturday afternoon's game against Wake Forest with an ankle injury. Back-up Zerrick Cooper entered the game while team trainers looked at Bryant's ankle.

Quarterback Hunter Johnson was also seen warming up. Bryant was jogging on the sidelines but was clearly in pain.

Bryant had 200 yards passing with one touchdown, one interception and 39 rushing yards before he went down with the injury. 

Clemson will play Syracuse next Friday night.

