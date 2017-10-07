It's not often that a team scores 68 points and loses. But Buffalo managed to do the impossible.

Western Michigan and Buffalo played the longest college football game in 11 years on Saturday, with the Broncos prevailing 71–68 in seven overtimes.

Before Saturday, there had only been three seven overtime games, according to SB Nation: Arkansas–Ole Miss (2001), Arkansas–Kentucky (2003) and North Texas–FIU (2006). The 139 points the two teams combined for is the most in FBS history.

The game was tied 31–31 at the end of regulation, so both teams more than doubled their scores in overtime.

