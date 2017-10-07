Who said mid-major college football doesn't provide any action?

Western Michigan and Buffalo played to an absolute slugfest that spanned seven overtimes and a combined FBS-record 139 points in which the Broncos won 71-68, but the best moment of the game came when WMU tight end Donnie Ernsberger scored a touchdown in the first overtime. Perhaps not knowing the game wasn't over—it would get tied up at 38—Ernsberger's sister rushed the field and hugged her brother to celebrate his TD.

oh my god the sister of a Western Michigan WR just RAN ON THE FIELD after he scored a touchdown and no the game was not over pic.twitter.com/JvnfiZFDGA — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) October 7, 2017

The problem? Um, well the game wasn't over and the Broncos got a 15-yard penalty. The kicker? Ernsberger's sister got kicked out of the game for coming on to the field.

Flipping channels and saw a Western Michigan player’s sister run on the field to hug her brother before being escorted out. #MACtion pic.twitter.com/Vn69f6ZJ5g — Drew Grinch (@AGGrinch) October 7, 2017

May #MACtion never end.