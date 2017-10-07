WATCH: WMU Tight End's Sister Runs on to the Field After He Scores a Touchdown

Quickly

  • Well, that's certainly one way to celebrate your brother scoring a touchdown.
Kellen Becoats
October 07, 2017

Who said mid-major college football doesn't provide any action?

Western Michigan and Buffalo played to an absolute slugfest that spanned seven overtimes and a combined FBS-record 139 points in which the Broncos won 71-68, but the best moment of the game came when WMU tight end Donnie Ernsberger scored a touchdown in the first overtime. Perhaps not knowing the game wasn't over—it would get tied up at 38—Ernsberger's sister rushed the field and hugged her brother to celebrate his TD.

The problem? Um, well the game wasn't over and the Broncos got a 15-yard penalty. The kicker? Ernsberger's sister got kicked out of the game for coming on to the field. 

May #MACtion never end. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters