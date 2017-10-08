With Week 6 in the books, here’s how the top 10 looks after a shocker in the Big 12, in which Oklahoma’s loss to Iowa State knocked the Sooners from the list entirely, and a wild finish in Ann Arbor, where Michigan’s offensive struggles ultimately doomed the Wolverines against Michigan State.

1. Alabama: The Tide didn’t blow its latest SEC opponent off the field this week, struggling to put away Texas A&M at Kyle Field. Alabama’s most impressive win was against a Florida State team that has won only once this season (although the Seminoles are a different team without quarterback Deondre Francois, who was injured in the final minutes against Alabama). The good news: It’s hard to have more faith in another team than Nick Saban’s at this point.

2. Clemson: The Tigers cruised past Wake Forest 28–14, but starting quarterback Kelly Bryant left the game with an ankle injury. Their wins over three teams that were ranked in the Top 15 still look strong.

3. Georgia: Kirby Smart’s squad whipped Vanderbilt and now has rolled through its first three SEC opponents by an average margin of 39–6.

4. Penn State: Saquon Barkley didn’t run wild against Northwestern, but the Nittany Lions had less trouble with their second Big Ten road game than with their first one two weeks ago at Iowa.

5. TCU: Another week, another bit of revenge for the Horned Frogs, who defeated a good West Virginia team after getting routed by the Mountaineers last season. Kenny Hill struggled in the passing game but offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie made some very wise calls working in a couple of gadget plays with Hill that led to touchdowns.

6. Washington State: There was no USC hangover for the Cougars, who handled a beleaguered Oregon team at Autzen Stadium, 33–10.

7. Washington: The Huskies’ early schedule still looks pretty suspect. They were never challenged by Cal and continued to flex the muscles of their reloaded defense in a 38–7 win.

8. Miami: The Hurricanes rallied to beat their archrival in Tallahassee to stay unbeaten. Starting quarterback Malik Rosier continues to grow into the job, as evidenced by his go-ahead 23-yard touchdown pass to Darrell Langham with six seconds left, and Manny Diaz’s salty defense notched four more sacks against Florida State.

9. Wisconsin: Freshman running back Jonathan Taylor rolled up 249 yards as the Badgers bludgeoned another opponent, pulling away from Nebraska for a 38–17 win. The Badgers’ schedule doesn’t get much harder than this trip to Lincoln over the next month.

10. Auburn: Ole Miss was no match for the Tigers whose one defeat was against a very good Clemson team in a low-scoring battle.