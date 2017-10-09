Florida Unveils Hideous Gator-Themed Uniforms vs. Texas A&M

The Florida Gators are dressing like gators this weekend.

Chris Chavez
October 09, 2017

The Florida Gators have unveiled new Gator-themed uniforms for this weekend's game against Texas A&M and they are horrible. 

The helmet, jersey and pants are technically "swamp green" with the top featuring gator print. The player numbers are orange trimmed with blue. 

The helmet will feature the Gator head logo on one side of he helmet for the first time.

The cleats are swamp green and covered in Gator print with chrome orange plates. 

Check out photos of the uniforms below:

The uniforms by Nike were reportedly in the works for two years. Might be time to re-visit the drawing board for them.

