The Florida Gators have unveiled new Gator-themed uniforms for this weekend's game against Texas A&M and they are horrible.

The helmet, jersey and pants are technically "swamp green" with the top featuring gator print. The player numbers are orange trimmed with blue.

The helmet will feature the Gator head logo on one side of he helmet for the first time.

The cleats are swamp green and covered in Gator print with chrome orange plates.

Check out photos of the uniforms below:

#Gators confirm that they will wear a "swamp green" uniform this week. pic.twitter.com/R3s5874fml — Nick de la Torre (@NickdelaTorreGC) October 10, 2017

The uniforms by Nike were reportedly in the works for two years. Might be time to re-visit the drawing board for them.