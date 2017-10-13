Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant left in the first half against Syracuse, and coach Dabo Swinney said it appears he has a concussion.

On Clemson's final offensive play of the first half, Bryant tried to scramble up the middle before he was wrapped up and thrown to the grown by a Syracuse defensive lineman Chris Slayton. Bryant laid motionless on the field before he got up and walked to the locker room with the training staff's assistance.

Clemson qb Kelly Bryant appears to be knocked out pic.twitter.com/4zg8FKzWDG — Skye Underwood (@SkyeUnderwood) October 14, 2017

Zerrick Cooper Jr., a redshirt freshman, started the second half at quarterback for the Tigers.

Bryant entered with game with four passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns and has been praised for his performance in leading the No. 2 Tigers.

We will continue to update this post when more information becomes available.