This isn't even the first time he's flipped into the end zone, either.
In a game already drawing attention as Cal crept closer to an upset of No. 8 Washington State, Bears QB Ross Bowers added an exclamation point to make it 27-3 in the fourth quarter.
The sophomore quarterback scampered toward the end zone on 3rd & Goal, leaping over one defender who tried to wrap around his legs and continued to rotate midair. He nearly landed a perfect front flip into the end zone before tumbling to the ground in one of the most stunning plays in college football this year.
WHAT pic.twitter.com/A3AgTgrR2F— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 14, 2017
It's possible Bowers might be disappointed in himself for not sticking the landing, because he's actually done it before. The video below surfaced of Bowers executing a front flip while scoring in a high school game. The video published in December 2014, and nearly three years later it doesn't look like Bowers has lost a bit of acrobatic ability.
What's more to the story, Bowers' mother, Joanne, served for 10 years as Washington's head gymnastics coach. As detailed in a Daily Californian profile of Bowers, he credited his mom for training him on trampolines as a child. Perhaps Bowers was the least surprised of anyone that he pulled off the viral touchdown that he did.