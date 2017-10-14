Onside kicks are crapshoots.

Onside kicks at random times are surprise crapshoots.

Onside kicks to open the second half of a close game are dumb surprise crapshoots.

Onside kicks to open the second half of a close game that then get returned for touchdowns by the other team are just stupid.

We give you Miami vs. Georgia Tech.

patsmithradio: On side kick goes horribly wrong for The U. ABC College Football: Georgia Te… https://t.co/GltFH2dF5b pic.twitter.com/j1g2Sfwkzf — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) October 14, 2017

I don’t know what Mark Richt was thinking, but this was bad.