The Heisman chase has bunched up some more this week. Our leader was on a bye week while Stanford’s star delivered more huge runs. Oklahoma State’s James Washington is just on the outside after an especially big weekend. The QB contingent is still lagging but keep an eye on Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett. I know most folks wrote him off after the loss to OU, but he’s settled into a rhythm with his new offensive coaches and his 21-1 TD-INT ratio is a head-turner, especially with a big showdown with Penn State in two weeks.

1. Saquon Barkley, Penn State, RB: The nation’s best combination of speed and power leads the country in all-purpose yards at 217 per game. Barkley’s the most complete back in the country, rushing, receiving, returning kicks and also stepping up as a force in pass protection. He and the Nittany Lions were off this week as they prepare for the nasty part of their schedule with upcoming games against Michigan, at Ohio State and Michigan State.

2. Bryce Love, Stanford, RB: He wasted little time gashing the Oregon D for big runs, as he has against everyone else he’s faced this season. In a little over a half of work, Love ran for 147 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns in a 49-7 rout. Those numbers, big as they are, actually hurt Love’s rushing numbers but his Heisman stock continues to go up. I was tempted to bump him ahead of Barkley, but held off. Love’s 10.3 yard per carry is just one of many reasons why Heisman voters, even if they aren’t staying up late to watch him, should be showing Love some love.

3. Baker Mayfield, OU, QB: He finally threw a pick and also didn’t complete over 75 percent of his passes, which was his average, but the Texas native notched a big win over Texas in the Red River Showdown with another 300-yard passing game in a 29-24 rally. On the season, he has thrown 17 TDs and now just the one INT. He also leads the country in QB rating at 207.3.

4. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama, DB: For the fifth time in seven games, the Tide defense held an opponent to single-digits, whipping Arkansas 41-9. Fitzpatrick is the leader of the Tide defense, who Bama coaches say is the total package. He does everything for Nick Saban’s defense. Fitzpatrick has 4.5 TFLs, has blocked a kick, picked off a pass, forced a fumble, broken up four passes and made 32 tackles.

5. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, RB: The Badgers rode their freshman stud against Purdue as he carried a career-high 30 times for 219 yards, going over the 200-yard rushing mark for the 3rd time in his six career games. In three Big Ten games, he’s averaging 183 rushing yards—quite a start to his college career for the undefeated Badgers.