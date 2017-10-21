Even non-college football fans probably know about Saquon Barkley by now, but if you don’t, this would be a good time to do that.

The Penn State tailback laid waste to Michigan’s top-ranked defense on Saturday night, moving the Nittany Lions to 7–0 with a trio of key scores.

Barkley wasted absolutely no time scoring, setting the tone for Penn State’s 42–13 win on the second play of the game. He took a direct snap and immediately cut into all the space he needed, outrunning the Wolverines for a huge 69-yard score.

The second touchdown came shortly afterward, as Barkley took an option to the house largely untouched, going 15 yards for another score.

After a much longer wait, the third score came in the fourth quarter through the air, as Barkley juggled and hauled in a deep pass from Trace McSorley to extend the Penn State lead.

Barkley finished with 108 yards on the ground and 53 through the air, and became the first player in Penn State history with 3,000-plus rushing yards and 1,000-plus receiving yards in his career.

Fantasy football owners can dream.