Maybe Rashaan Gaulden knew the score, maybe he didn’t, maybe he was just ticked off and maybe — definitely — it didn’t matter.

Gaulden scored a touchdown on a pick-six to bring Tennessee within three touchdowns of Alabama in the second half on Saturday, and celebrated by flipping two big birds towards the Bama crowd, which of course went over well.

Tennessee scores a TD and celebrates with a double-finger salute to the Alabama crowd. pic.twitter.com/KDw6joXcKI — Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 21, 2017

Probably not a good thing to do in general, probably a worse thing to do in the middle of a blowout.

So it goes.