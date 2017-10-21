Notre Dame hosts USC in a battle of top 15 teams Saturday.

The No. 13 Fighting Irish are on a four-game winning streak after losing at home to Georgia in their second game of the season. The Notre Dame defense has yet to allow more than 20 points in any game this year and the offense has scored at least 33 in every game besides the loss to Georgia. Running back Josh Adams leads one of the nation's top rushing attacks with 776 yards and five touchdowns.

After suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of then-No. 16 Washington State on Sept. 29, the No. 11 Trojans have rattled off back-to-back wins to bring their record to 6-1. With quarterback Sam Darnold completing 62.7 percent of his passes for 2,063 yards and running back Ronald Jones II having rushed for 640 yards while averaging 6.3 yards per carry, USC should have no trouble moving the ball the way it has all season.

Last season, the Trojans picked up a 45-27 win over the Fighting Irish in the eighth of nine straight wins they had to close out their season.

How to Watch

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: NBC

Next Three Games

USC: at Arizona State (10/28), vs. Arizona (11/4), at Colorado (11/11)

Notre Dame: vs. No 16 NC State (10/28), vs. Wake Forest (11/4), at No. 8 Miami (11/11)