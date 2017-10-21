How to Watch USC vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch USC vs. Notre Dame on Oct. 21.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 21, 2017

Notre Dame hosts USC in a battle of top 15 teams Saturday.

The No. 13 Fighting Irish are on a four-game winning streak after losing at home to Georgia in their second game of the season. The Notre Dame defense has yet to allow more than 20 points in any game this year and the offense has scored at least 33 in every game besides the loss to Georgia. Running back Josh Adams leads one of the nation's top rushing attacks with 776 yards and five touchdowns.

After suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of then-No. 16 Washington State on Sept. 29, the No. 11 Trojans have rattled off back-to-back wins to bring their record to 6-1. With quarterback Sam Darnold completing 62.7 percent of his passes for 2,063 yards and running back Ronald Jones II having rushed for 640 yards while averaging 6.3 yards per carry, USC should have no trouble moving the ball the way it has all season.

Last season, the Trojans picked up a 45-27 win over the Fighting Irish in the eighth of nine straight wins they had to close out their season.

How to Watch

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next Three Games

USC: at Arizona State (10/28), vs. Arizona (11/4), at Colorado  (11/11)

Notre Dame: vs. No 16 NC State  (10/28), vs. Wake Forest (11/4), at No. 8 Miami (11/11)

 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters