Ole Miss sophomore QB Shea Patterson is expected to miss the rest of this season with a knee injury, two sources told SI Sunday morning. An MRI revealed a torn PCL.

Patterson was injured in Saturday night’s loss to LSU. He leads the SEC in passing with 2259 yards. He also has 17 touchdowns to nine interceptions on the season.

The news of his injury was first reported by 247 Sports.