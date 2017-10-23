Florida coach Jim McElwain said his family and Gators players have received death threats this season.

The Gators have lost two straight games against SEC rivals LSU and Texas A&M. Florida entered the season ranked No. 17 nationally, but have sputtered to a 3-3 start behind an inconsistent offense and a controversy-filled locker room.

When asked Monday about his coaching staff "hanging in there" through the season, he revealed many of them, including him and his family, have received death threats from angry fans.

"I think it's a pretty good lesson for the way things are," McElwain said on Monday, according to the Tampa Bay Times. "There's a lot of hate in this world. A lot of anger, and yet, it's freedom to show it. The hard part is, obviously, when the threats are against your own players. Death threats to your families. The ill-will that's brought upon out there...In this business, we're the ones who you take the shots at, and that's the way it is."

Although the third-year head coach did not specify any threats, he took exception to the involvement of his family in his profession.

"You're in the business," he said. "So that's all part of it. You get it. It's when it's directed towards your players. When it's directed towards families, wives and that kind of thing."

McElwain was named Florida's head coach in December 2014 and has compiled a 22-11 record with the Gators. The 2015 SEC Coach of the Year previously coached for Colorado State and served as the offensive coordinator for Alabama from 2008-11.

Florida will face No. 3 Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.