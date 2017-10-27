Florida State entered Friday night's ACC matchup with Boston College knowing it needed four wins in its final five games to become bowl eligible—with one of those five games being against No. 7 Clemson. After a 35–3 thrashing at the hands of the Eagles, the nation's longest bowl streak is officially on life support.

FSU simply had no answer for Boston College at Alumni Stadium as the Eagles racked up the most points the program has ever scored against the 'Noles. BC got the scoring started midway through the first when receiver Jeff Smith found Kobay White on a double-reverse pass for a 34-yard TD, and the Eagles never looked back. They would open up a 21–0 lead before Florida State finally got on the board just before halftime via a Ricky Aguayo field goal. It would be the only points the Seminoles scored on the night, their lowest output since a 2008 loss to Wake Forest.

AJ Dillon rushed for 149 yards on 33 carries to lead the Eagles, including a two-yard touchdown run that ran the score to 28–3 early in the third quarter. Seminoles freshman QB James Blackman had a long night, completing just 11 of 26 passes for 102 yards with an interception. Nyqwan Murray was the lone bright spot for the FSU offense, recording 102 receiving yards on just three catches.

The deflating loss means Florida State, now 2–5 on the season, must win its final four games—vs. Syracuse, at Clemson, vs. Delaware State and at Florida—to extend its streak of 35 consecutive bowl appearances. That's a daunting task for a team that has struggled greatly since losing QB ​Deondre Francois in its opener and has now lost back-to-back games for the second time this season; before 2017, the program hadn't lost back-to-back contests in six years.

The Eagles, meanwhile, continue to impress, having beaten Louisville, Virginia and now FSU in the last three weeks. After a 1–3 start to the season amid a rough schedule (with losses to Wake Forest, Notre Dame and Clemson), Boston College has won four of its last five to improve to 5–4 overall and 3–3 in the ACC. It will now have a bye week before No. 14 NC State pays a visit to Chestnut Hill, with UConn and a road trip to Syracuse closing out its regular season.

BC hasn't won eight games in a season since 2009, but that total is now within reach. Its upcoming tilt against the Wolfpack has increasing intrigue, as NC State—currently atop the ACC Atlantic Division at 4–0—will be coming off back-to-back games against top-10 teams (Notre Dame and Clemson). Meanwhile, one more loss for Florida State and its narrative down the stretch will switch to trying to play the role of spoiler—an unfamiliar feeling for a program that will fail to reach 10 wins for just the second time under Jimbo Fisher.