Penn State's Saquon Barkley didn't wait too long to add another highlight reel play for his Heisman case on Saturday. Barkley returned the opening kickoff for a 97-yard touchdown against Ohio State.

It is his second touchdown of the year on the opening kick.

The Buckeyes took a 7–0 lead after the extra point.

Watch the touchdown below:

Gus Johnson lost his mind on the FOX broadcast call.