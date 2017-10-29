AP Top 25: Alabama No. 1; Ohio State, Notre Dame reach Top 5

By Scooby Axson
October 29, 2017

Another shakeup hit the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll this week as two teams ranked in the Top 5 lost.

Alabama was off this week, but are still No. 1, followed by Georgia, a 42–7 winner over Florida.

Ohio State jumps three spots to No. 6 after a thrilling comeback victory over Penn State. The Buckeyes are followed by Wisconsin and Notre Dame, who rose to 5th after a 35–14 win over NC State.

Penn State fell to 7th and TCU dropped to No. 10 after a 14–7 loss to Iowa State. That victory by the Cyclones vaulted them up to 11 spots to No. 14.

Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:

1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Wisconsin
5. Notre Dame
6. Clemson
7. Penn State
8. Oklahoma
9. Miami (FL)
10. TCU
11. Oklahoma State
12. Washington
13. Virginia Tech
14. Iowa State
15. UCF
16. Auburn
17. USC
18. Stanford
19. LSU
20. NC State
21. Mississippi State
22. Memphis
23. Arizona
24. Michigan State
25. Washington State

