Another shakeup hit the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll this week as two teams ranked in the Top 5 lost.

Alabama was off this week, but are still No. 1, followed by Georgia, a 42–7 winner over Florida.

Ohio State jumps three spots to No. 6 after a thrilling comeback victory over Penn State. The Buckeyes are followed by Wisconsin and Notre Dame, who rose to 5th after a 35–14 win over NC State.

Penn State fell to 7th and TCU dropped to No. 10 after a 14–7 loss to Iowa State. That victory by the Cyclones vaulted them up to 11 spots to No. 14.

Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Wisconsin

5. Notre Dame

6. Clemson

7. Penn State

8. Oklahoma

9. Miami (FL)

10. TCU

11. Oklahoma State

12. Washington

13. Virginia Tech

14. Iowa State

15. UCF

16. Auburn

17. USC

18. Stanford

19. LSU

20. NC State

21. Mississippi State

22. Memphis

23. Arizona

24. Michigan State

25. Washington State