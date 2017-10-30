Watch: Michigan State Coach Mark Dantonio's Press Conference Interrupted by 'Moana' Ringtone

Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio couldn't help but smile when his weekly press conference was interrupted by "You're Welcome."

By Nihal Kolur
October 30, 2017

Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio couldn't help but smile when his weekly press conference was interrupted by "You're Welcome," a song from Disney's Moana sung by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The Spartans are coming off a devastating triple-overtime loss to Northwestern on Saturday, and their head coach was visibly irate. But if anyone can turn the 61-year-old's frown upside down, it's The Rock. When the song was played as a phone's ringtone, Dantonio took a moment to give the media that wry, seemingly unnatural smile that makes you almost as uncomfortable as when you see Bill Belichick show his teeth.

It turns out that the phone wasn't his (reporters often leave their phones on the podium), and the coach's ringtone isn't really a song from "Moana," but the 10-year head coach clearly didn't mind.

And I don't know about you, but it seems like this wasn't the first time Dantonio's heard that song. That's probably the happiest I've seen him since he started randomly snapping his fingers while dancing to "Jump Around."

College Football

