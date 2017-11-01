College Football Playoff Annouces Sites for 2021-2024 National Championship Games

The College Football Playoff will head north for the first time in its history in 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 01, 2017

The College Football Playoff announced the four cities selected for hosting the national championship from 2021-2014, reports USA Today Sports.

In 2022, the title game will head north for the first time in modern history, with the matchup to be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It's previously only been played in the south or west.  

“We said we were gonna move the championship game around when we started the Playoff,” Bill Hancock, the Playoff’s executive director, told USA TODAY Sports. “We were serious about that and now we’ve done it.”

College Football
Welcome to November: The 10 Most Important Games of a Make-or-Break Month

Two other first-time locations were selected to host the championship game. In 2021, the game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. In January 2023, the game will be played at the new stadium under construction at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California. In 2024, the title game will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The championship game has been played in Arlington, Texas, Glendale, Ariz., and Tampa. This year's game is in Atlanta, and the title will be played in Santa Clara, Calif., and New Orleans, respectively, through 2020.

