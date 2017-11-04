How to Watch LSU vs. Alabama: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out how to watch LSU vs. Alabama on Nov. 4. 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 04, 2017

LSU travels to Bryant-Denny Stadium to face Alabama on Saturday.

No. 19 LSU is coming off a bye week after beating Ole Miss 40-24. The Tigers have out-gained their opponents on offense in seven of eight games this season.

No.1 Alabama remains unbeaten and sits at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Crimson Tide is also coming off a bye week after beating Tennessee 45-7. 

Find out how to watch the game below.

College Football
Week 10 Picks: Who Will Get the Better of Bedlam? Will LSU Push Alabama?

How to Watch

Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next Three Games

Alabama: at No. 21 Mississippi State (11/11), vs. Mercer (11/18), at No. 16 Auburn (11/25)

LSU: vs. Arkansas (11/11), at Tennessee (11/18), vs. Texas A&M (11/25)

 

