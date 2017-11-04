Northwestern Wins FBS Record Third Straight Overtime Game

Northwestern beat Nebraska 31-24 to win its third-consecutive overtime game, an FBS record. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 04, 2017

Northwestern is affectionately referred to by its fans as the "Cardiac 'Cats." This year's team is doing its best to live up to that nickname. 

Northwestern beat Nebraska 31-24 in overtime, marking the third straight game the Wildcats have won in overtime. It is the first time in FBS history that a team has won three straight overtime games. 

Clayton Thorson scored two rushing touchdowns to give Northwestern the victory. Thorson scored on a seven-yard scramble with 5:32 remaining and scored on a fourth-and-one sneak in overtime one play after he was stuffed trying the same play.

Last week, Northwestern beat Michigan State 39-31 in triple overtime. The week before, the Wildcats beat Iowa 17-10. 

Northwestern has now one four straight and sits second in the Big Ten West at 6-3 and 4-2 in conference play. 

