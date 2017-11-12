As his Tennessee program stood at a crossroads, Butch Jones chose a word that looks far more prescient today than it did when he uttered this statement.

“As the caretaker of Tennessee football, I also have to be a realist,” Jones said in March 2015. “I have to understand where we’re at. We’re still a couple of recruiting classes away from being where we expect to be, but that’s why you come to Tennessee—because of the expectations. We want that.”

Caretaker. It’s such an interesting word. Jones used it out of respect because Tennessee’s program really belongs to Gen. Robert Neyland and Johnny Majors and Condredge Holloway and Phillip Fulmer and Al Wilson and all the other Volunteers who built it. But as it turned out, Jones had described himself correctly. He came along at a dark time and pulled the program out of a hole. But once he got Tennessee back on level ground, he couldn’t take the Vols any higher.

If first-year Tennessee athletic director John Currie—who fired Jones on Sunday following a 50–17 loss at Missouri—makes his first football hire as an AD a good one, that should be Jones’s legacy. He was a caretaker. That word has negative and positive connotations, and in the case of Jones at Tennessee, both are true.

The week that Jones so aptly described himself, he and his staff had apologized to NFL coaches, executives and scouts who made the trip to Knoxville for Tennessee’s pro day. Two seasons removed from the end of the Derek Dooley era, the Vols didn’t have any outgoing players those people wanted to draft. But at a spring practice session the next day, Jones could look across the field and find future NFL players at multiple positions. Those were his players, the ones he had recruited to help bridge the talent gap Dooley’s recruiting had created. (Dooley signed zero offensive linemen in his final class in 2012. There are few more blatant acts of coaching malpractice.) The members of the class of 2014—when the typically up-and-down state of Tennessee produced a bumper crop and the Vols cleaned up—were coming of age and would be major contributors in ’15. Josh Dobbs, the quarterback Jones and his staff had flipped from Arizona State following their arrival in Knoxville from Cincinnati, was an established starter.

But with that surge in talent came the expectations Jones mentioned in the above quote. And though he claimed to want them, he never seemed comfortable with them during his tenure. Jones thought the Vols still needed more time. He had made “brick by brick” his mantra as he restocked the program, but he failed to understand that he had enough bricks and just needed to deploy them properly. The Vols had grown accustomed to winning big during the Fulmer era, but Lane Kiffin’s one-year tenure and the Dooley era had lowered the bar. The fan base was patient as Jones restored the roster, but once that fan base realized Jones had the talent to compete in the mediocre SEC East, it started expecting more. As the 2015 season loomed, Missouri was coming off two consecutive East titles. Georgia fans and boosters were growing increasingly frustrated with Mark Richt’s inability to dominate a division dying to be dominated. Florida had just fired Will Muschamp and replaced him with Jim McElwain. The time was right.

Then came fourth-and-14 in Gainesville. The Vols gave up a 37-yard Will Grier-to-Antonio Callaway touchdown and wound up losing 28–27. That stretched Florida’s winning streak against Tennessee to 11. The following week, still reeling from the loss to the Gators, the Vols lost to Arkansas at home. That crushed their chances to win the East, but it didn’t crush the fan base’s spirit. Tennessee hadn’t won big in a while. The players needed to learn how to win such games and deal with the emotional highs and lows of the season. When Tennessee won seven of its last eight and brought back a loaded roster, 2016 felt like the year.

And it started well enough. Tennessee whipped eventual ACC Coastal champ Virginia Tech at Bristol Motor Speedway. After a terrible first half the two weeks later, Tennessee stormed back and roared to a 38–28 win that snapped the losing streak against Florida. The following week, the Vols won at Georgia on a Hail Mary. Everything was falling into place.

The next week, a double-overtime loss at Texas A&M gutted the Vols’ defense. The banged-up group wasn’t expected to beat Alabama the next week, but it was expected to compete. It did not, falling 49–10. Still, all Tennessee had to do to force a rematch in Atlanta against the Crimson Tide was hold serve against the worst teams in possibly the worst division in the Power 5. And after an open date to correct any lingering issues, Tennessee went out and lost to South Carolina.

That was the beginning of the end for Jones. He bristled at the criticism that came his way as Florida stumbled into a second consecutive SEC East title. And after the Gators clinched that title with a November win at LSU, Jones was asked about the seniors who would leave Tennessee without a title of any kind. This is how he responded.

This is the full “championship of life” quote from Butch Jones today.



He was asked about his emotions during Senior Day: pic.twitter.com/8EaoK8H7Ht — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) November 21, 2016

The Championship of Life was a noble enough sentiment. Jones wanted to thank those seniors for enduring some tough times in the hope of creating a better future for the program. But because Jones was so reluctant to publicly express disappointment for any of the team’s failures, it came off as him being O.K. with the fact that the Vols didn’t win the East. It wasn’t O.K. with him, but his words didn’t convey that message. It got even worse that Saturday when a Tennessee team that would have gone to the Sugar Bowl with a win lost 45–34 to Vanderbilt.

It probably was over for Jones then, but he’d made too much progress given where Tennessee was when he arrived to be denied another chance. Unfortunately, a last-second loss to Florida on Sept. 16 started a slide that still hasn’t ended. Tennessee now has lost its last game against all 13 fellow SEC teams. The Volunteers look headed for an 0–8 conference record this season. Currie had hoped to wait until the season’s end to jettison Jones, but losing a local five-star recruit (Class of 2018 offensive lineman Cade Mays) and the apathetic performance at Missouri left Currie no choice.

Despite this season’s record, Tennessee is a far better job today than when Jones got it. Given what the Vols return, a solid hire by Currie should have Tennessee winning immediately. While Florida—which also has an opening—has easier access to good recruits and might have a higher ceiling long-term, Tennessee has better facilities and might be a quicker turnaround.

In 2012, coaches contacted about the job looked at Tennessee’s roster and blanched. Charlie Strong wanted to stay at Louisville another year. Mike Gundy was destined for even bigger things at Oklahoma State. This time around, more candidates will be interested because they’ll see a roster they can win with quickly.

That roster is there because of Jones. He didn’t finish the house, and the mounting construction delays necessitated a sale to another builder, but he brought in enough bricks to lay a solid foundation. Now it’s up to Currie to find the coach who will finish the job.