The Heisman Five: Baker Mayfield Widens Lead After Shredding TCU

Quickly

  • Baker Mayfield kept rolling against TCU, and the Sooners' QB paces a field of Heisman hopefuls headlined by Bryce Love, Saquon Barkley, and others.
By Bruce Feldman
November 12, 2017

It’s the Baker Mayfield Show as a QB has taken over what was a stacked year for running backs. The Sooners travel to face Kansas next Saturday before finishing the regular season at WVU.

1. Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, QB: The gap between the Sooners' star and the rest of the field keeps widening. He carved up the Big 12’s best D. Coming into this weekend, opposing quarterbacks had completed just 49 percent of passes against TCU's defense. Mayfield hit on 67 percent, threw for 333 yards and the OU offense put up 533 on the Horned Frogs. Mayfield now has a 31-5 TD-INT ratio.

2. Bryce Love, Stanford, RB: Despite a gimpy ankle, Love ran through Washington’s top-rated defense for 166 yards and three touchdowns. Love’s yards per carry average isn’t in double digits, but it’s still an eye-popping 9.0 yards per rush.

College Football
Week 11's Top 10: Nobody's Perfect, but Alabama Is the Closest

3. Saquon Barkley, Penn State, RB: As impressive he is an all-around running back, he’s just not putting up the kinds of rushing numbers a back needs to win the Heisman. In a 35-6 romp over Rutgers, Barkley averaged 2.5 yards per carry and gained only 35 yards on the ground. It’s the second time in the past three games, he’s averaged 2.5 yards per carry in a game.

4. Khalil Tate, Arizona, QB: We’ve moved on from October, but Tate still piles up high numbers. His yards per carry is well over 10 yards a clip. He’s averaging over 200 yards rushing over the Wildcats' past six games.

5. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, RB: The good stuff: The rugged freshman ran for 157 yards against a good Iowa defense. The bad: he had two fumbles and lost one. He’s gone over 1500 yards in his first college season and is the best player on an undefeated Big Ten team.

