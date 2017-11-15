Former Florida head coach denied a report that he favors Scott Frost over Chip Kelly for the Florida job vacancy.
When it comes to the Florida head coaching vacancy, Head Ball Coach has no favorites.
Steve Spurrier, who coached the Gators from 1990-2001 and won a national championship in 1996, denied a report that claimed he favored UCF coach Scott Frost over former Oregon coach Chip Kelly for the vacancy.
I am not recommending anyone for the job. We all have complete confidence that Scott Stricklin will make the best choice for our school - and we will support his decision 100 percent. https://t.co/GREyvfIfFW— Coach Steve Spurrier (@SteveSpurrierUF) November 15, 2017
Florida mutually parted ways with Jim McElwain on Oct. 29 after a third consecutive loss brought the Gators to 3-4 on the season. The Gators are 0-2 since Randy Shannon took over as interim head coach, losing 45-16 to Missouri and 28-20 to South Carolina.
Frost and Kelly have emerged as the two favorites for the position. Frost's UCF team is 9-0 and ranked No. 15 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking. That puts UCF on track for a berth in a New Years' Six bowl, which could complicate Florida's decision-making process; Frost may not be open to interviewing for the position until after the season.
Kelly established a national powerhouse at Oregon, where he went 46-7 in four years as head coach. Kelly then made the jump to the NFL to coach the Eagles, where he went 10-6 in his first two seasons but was fired after starting the season 6-9 in 2015. Kelly was then hired by the 49ers, but San Francisco fired him after a lone 2-14 season. Since then, Kelly has been working as an NFL/college football analyst for ESPN.