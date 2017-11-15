When it comes to the Florida head coaching vacancy, Head Ball Coach has no favorites.

Steve Spurrier, who coached the Gators from 1990-2001 and won a national championship in 1996, denied a report that claimed he favored UCF coach Scott Frost over former Oregon coach Chip Kelly for the vacancy.

I am not recommending anyone for the job. We all have complete confidence that Scott Stricklin will make the best choice for our school - and we will support his decision 100 percent. https://t.co/GREyvfIfFW — Coach Steve Spurrier (@SteveSpurrierUF) November 15, 2017

Florida mutually parted ways with Jim McElwain on Oct. 29 after a third consecutive loss brought the Gators to 3-4 on the season. The Gators are 0-2 since Randy Shannon took over as interim head coach, losing 45-16 to Missouri and 28-20 to South Carolina.

Frost and Kelly have emerged as the two favorites for the position. Frost's UCF team is 9-0 and ranked No. 15 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking. That puts UCF on track for a berth in a New Years' Six bowl, which could complicate Florida's decision-making process; Frost may not be open to interviewing for the position until after the season.

Kelly established a national powerhouse at Oregon, where he went 46-7 in four years as head coach. Kelly then made the jump to the NFL to coach the Eagles, where he went 10-6 in his first two seasons but was fired after starting the season 6-9 in 2015. Kelly was then hired by the 49ers, but San Francisco fired him after a lone 2-14 season. Since then, Kelly has been working as an NFL/college football analyst for ESPN.