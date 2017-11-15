Steve Spurrier: 'I Am Not Recommending Anyone' for Florida Job

Former Florida head coach denied a report that he favors Scott Frost over Chip Kelly for the Florida job vacancy. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 15, 2017

When it comes to the Florida head coaching vacancy, Head Ball Coach has no favorites. 

Steve Spurrier, who coached the Gators from 1990-2001 and won a national championship in 1996, denied a report that claimed he favored UCF coach Scott Frost over former Oregon coach Chip Kelly for the vacancy. 

Florida mutually parted ways with Jim McElwain on Oct. 29 after a third consecutive loss brought the Gators to 3-4 on the season. The Gators are 0-2 since Randy Shannon took over as interim head coach, losing 45-16 to Missouri and 28-20 to South Carolina. 

Frost and Kelly have emerged as the two favorites for the position. Frost's UCF team is 9-0 and ranked No. 15 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking. That puts UCF on track for a berth in a New Years' Six bowl, which could complicate Florida's decision-making process; Frost may not be open to interviewing for the position until after the season. 

Kelly established a national powerhouse at Oregon, where he went 46-7 in four years as head coach. Kelly then made the jump to the NFL to coach the Eagles, where he went 10-6 in his first two seasons but was fired after starting the season 6-9 in 2015. Kelly was then hired by the 49ers, but San Francisco fired him after a lone 2-14 season. Since then, Kelly has been working as an NFL/college football analyst for ESPN.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters