Sources: Arkansas Facing Pressure From Board to Make Gus Malzahn Next Head Coach

Boosters at Arkansas and members of the university's board of trustees have been pushing for the Razorbacks to go after Auburn coach Gus Malzahn to be their next head coach

By Bruce Feldman
November 17, 2017

Earlier this week Arkansas canned AD Jeff Long. Multiple sources tell SI that in the wake of a dismal season for fifth-year coach Bret Bielema things have really gotten messy with Razorbacks' brass. Big-money boosters at Arkansas and members of the university's board of trustees have been pushing for the Razorbacks to go after Auburn coach Gus Malzahn to be their next head coach. Malzahn, an Arkansas native, high school coach and former Razorbacks assistant under Houston Nutt, has rallied the Tigers this season and is coming off a big win over No. 1 Georgia in Week 11.

According to sources, Long got caught up in the undertow and in a power play between some of the Razorbacks strongest backers. He hired Bielema after a very successful turn at Wisconsin, but the former Badgers boss is just 29-32 in five seasons and 11-27 in league play. The Hogs are 4-6 this fall with a 1-5 mark in SEC play. 

Week 12 Picks: Will the Top Teams Avoid Any Unpleasant Surprises?

Malzahn’s buyout from Auburn would be close to $7 million. He is 43-20 in his five season helming the Tigers, including an 8-2 mark this season, 6-1 in the SEC. In 2013, he led Auburn to the BCS national title game, where they lost to FSU in the final seconds. However, Malzahn’s own seat at Auburn has been pretty warm on a few instances but now his team has a shot at the SEC title and maybe the College Football Playoff.

