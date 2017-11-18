Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield tossed a three-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter to put the Sooners up 28–3 over Kansas. After the touchdown, Mayfield grabbed at his crotch and mouthed "F--k You" to the Jayhawks' sidelines.

Earlier in the game, Kansas players refused to shake hands at the coin toss and were flagged for a late hit on Mayfield in the second quarter.

"NFL GMs are going to see that and they're going to mark it down saying that's not what we want in the National Football League," the announcer said. "That's not what Lincoln Riley wants at Oklahoma. It's not what we want in college football as fans."

Baker Mayfield didn't feel like taking the high road today pic.twitter.com/30Q5UFk264 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 18, 2017

After the game, head coach Lincoln Riley said that there was "no excuse" for that behavior despite it being a chippy game between the two teams.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley on QB Baker Mayfield grabbing his crotch, yelling "F— you" to the Kansas sidelines: "No excuse for it" pic.twitter.com/95yTBrg1ZE — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 19, 2017

It was Mayfield's 122th career passing touchdown, which puts him seventh in FBS history.