Miami Scores Two Touchdowns in Seven Seconds To Tie Game Against Virginia

By Charlotte Carroll
November 18, 2017

Miami's turnover chain magic came back to life Saturday, as the Hurricanes scored two touchdowns against Virginia in seven seconds to tie the game. 

The Hurricanes were down 28–14 with just over 10 minutes left in the third quarter. 

For the first touchdown, quarterback Malik Rosier found wide receiver Lawrence Cager at the 10:04 mark.

Then at the 9:57 mark, the Hurricanes got an easy pick six for the second touchdown. Jaquan Johnson got the interception after Virginia's quarterback Kurt Benkert threw the bad pass. 

The turnover chain has appeared three times Saturday.

Follow the rest of the game here.

 

