Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters left the game against Wisconsin and is reportedly headed to the hospital.
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters left the game against Wisconsin in the third quarter.
He is reportedly headed to the hospital, reports MLive's Aaron McMann.
The quarterback took a big hit from linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel after throwing an incomplete pass on a third-down play.
Peters was on the ground for a while before being carted off and then being helped into the locker room in a wheel chair.
Brandon Peters has been carted off to the locker room.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 18, 2017
We're ALL thinking of him. #GoBlue #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/DTO6AJRUY7
He was 9–for–18 with 157 yards before he left the game.
Fifth-year senior John O'Korn took over for Peters.
Michigan was trailing 14–10 at the the time of the injury, but now trails 21–10.
Follow the game here.