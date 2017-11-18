Michigan Quarterback Brandon Peters Leaves Wisconsin Game With Injury

Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters left the game against Wisconsin and is reportedly headed to the hospital.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 18, 2017

Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters left the game against Wisconsin in the third quarter.

He is reportedly headed to the hospital, reports MLive's Aaron McMann. 

The quarterback took a big hit from linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel after throwing an incomplete pass on a third-down play. 

Peters was on the ground for a while before being carted off and then being helped into the locker room in a wheel chair.

He was 9–for–18 with 157 yards before he left the game. 

Fifth-year senior John O'Korn took over for Peters. 

Michigan was trailing 14–10 at the the time of the injury, but now trails 21–10.

Follow the game here

