Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters left the game against Wisconsin in the third quarter.

He is reportedly headed to the hospital, reports MLive's Aaron McMann.

The quarterback took a big hit from linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel after throwing an incomplete pass on a third-down play.

Peters was on the ground for a while before being carted off and then being helped into the locker room in a wheel chair.

Brandon Peters has been carted off to the locker room.



We're ALL thinking of him. #GoBlue #ThisIsMichigan

He was 9–for–18 with 157 yards before he left the game.

Fifth-year senior John O'Korn took over for Peters.

Michigan was trailing 14–10 at the the time of the injury, but now trails 21–10.

