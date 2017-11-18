Michael Pittman scored on a 72-yard touchdown as USC tricked UCLA on a misdirection punt play in the first quarter of Saturday night's game.

UCLA punted the ball to the right side but the entire coverage team ran to the left. Pittman caught the ball and ran down the right size to put the Trojans up 7–0.

Watch the play below:

#USC ran a beautiful fake punt return that led to a Michael Pittman 72-yard touchdown. pic.twitter.com/wa8Os2ABve — Max Meyer (@TheMaxMeyer) November 19, 2017

Josh Rosen tied the game with a seven-play and 80-yard drive.