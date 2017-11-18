West Virginia QB Will Grier to Undergo Surgery On Broken Finger

By Chris Chavez
November 18, 2017

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier is expected to undergo surgery to fix a broken middle finger and is expected to miss several weeks, according to ESPN.

The injury occurred when Grier tried to run into the end zone with less than five minutes in the first quarter of the 28–14 loss to Texas. The injury occurred on his right throwing hand. 

The Mountaineers will likely start sophomore Chris Chugunov will start next week against Oklahoma. Chugunov replaced Grier on Saturday and finished the game with 14 pass completions for 189 yards and a touchdown.

Grier will likely return in time for West Virginia's bowl game.

