UCLA has fired head football coach Jim Mora, athletic director Dan Guerrero announced in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

The Bruins fell to 5–6 on the season after Saturday night's 28–23 loss to USC.

Sunday was also Mora's 56th birthday.

"Making a coaching change is never easy, but it's an especially difficult decision when you know that a coach has given his all to our University," Guerrero said. "Jim helped reestablish our football program, and was instrumental in so many ways in moving the program forward. While his first four seasons at UCLA were very successful, the past two seasons have not met expectations. We thank Jim and his family for his service to our school and his unquestionable commitment to our student-athletes."

Mora was 46–30 in his six seasons as head coach. The Bruins played in four bowl games under his direction including wins at the 2013 Sun Bowl and 2014 Alamo Bowl.

The search for a new head coach has already started. Guerrero says he will consult with senior associate athletic director Josh Rebholz, Bruin alumnus and supporter Casey Wasserman and former UCLA quarterback and NFL star Troy Aikman on the search.