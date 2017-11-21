Report: Texas A&M to Fire Head Coach Kevin Sumlin After LSU Game

Texas A&M will reportedly fire head coach Kevin Sumlin in the days after the game against LSU on Saturday night.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 21, 2017

Texas A&M will reportedly fire head coach Kevin Sumlin in the days after the game against LSU on Saturday night, reports The Houston Chronicle

The Chronicle asked Sumlin at his weekly press conference if he expected to be back next season, and he said that he did and hadn't heard otherwise. 

Sumlin is in his sixth year as the Aggies head coach. Texas A&M is 7–4 this season and is coming off a 31–24 win over Ole Miss. 

The Aggies have gone 8–5 each of the past three years. 

Sumlin has two years remaining on his contract, and the Chronicle reported that the two sides will negotiate a $10 million buyout. 

Texas A&M is reportedly looking at Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher 

 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters