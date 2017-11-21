Texas A&M will reportedly fire head coach Kevin Sumlin in the days after the game against LSU on Saturday night, reports The Houston Chronicle.

The Chronicle asked Sumlin at his weekly press conference if he expected to be back next season, and he said that he did and hadn't heard otherwise.

Sumlin is in his sixth year as the Aggies head coach. Texas A&M is 7–4 this season and is coming off a 31–24 win over Ole Miss.

The Aggies have gone 8–5 each of the past three years.

Sumlin has two years remaining on his contract, and the Chronicle reported that the two sides will negotiate a $10 million buyout.

Texas A&M is reportedly looking at Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher