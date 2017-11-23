Ole Miss's D.K. Metcalf scored a 63-yard touchdown to give the Rebels a 24–6 lead over Mississippi State. Then he decided to ruin the moment by marking his territory.

It was all very strange, very very strange.

After scoring, he got down on hands and knees. He then lifted his leg and acted like what could only be a bulldog peeing on a fire hydrant.

He was then given a 15-yard penalty in exchange.

Real smooth.

Follow the game here.