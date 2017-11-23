Thursday's Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State got off to a horrible start when Mississippi State's quarterback Nick Fitzgerald suffered a leg injury.

The quarterback went down with just under 10 minutes left in the first quarter.

Fitzgerald was carted off and while he was smiling as he left, the injury was extremely ugly.

Prayers up for Nick Fitzgerald. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/o2hQpRpQKx — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 24, 2017

You can watch the injury here, but be warned that the video is extremely graphic.

Or if you don't want to see the whole video, here's a photo of Fitzgerald going down.

Now we fight for Mississippi State AND our brother #HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/8EedsMZdyt — MSU Football 🏈 (@HailStateFB) November 24, 2017

True freshman Keytaon Thompson took his place in the pocket following the injury.

Fitzgerald has thrown for 1,770 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.

