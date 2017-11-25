How to watch Alabama vs. Auburn in the Iron Bowl. 

It doesn't get much better than this: two better rivals facing off for a spot in the SEC Championship Game. The winner of the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn will keep its national championship hopes alive, while the loser will need help in reaching the College Football Playoff.

Both teams faced easy opponents last week, and both teams took care of business without much fanfare: Alabama crushed hapless Mercer while Auburn took care of Louisiana-Monroe.

It's the most highly anticipated Iron Bowl since 2013, when the No. 4 Tigers' Chris Davis returned a missed field goal 109 yards to beat No. 1 Alabama.

The winner of this game will take on the winner of the SEC West in the SEC Championship Game, the winner of which is virtually guaranteed a spot in the Playoff.

It all comes down to this. See how to watch the game below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, Nov. 25, 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: CBS Sports