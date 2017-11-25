After Auburn finished off a 26-14 over No. 1 Alabama in the Iron Bowl, the fans were damn excited. And rightfully so; beating your rival is huge, beating Alabama is huge, and the win clinched the SEC West title, which is huge.

When fans are excited, they storm the field. It's what they do. But that's now against the rules—the SEC apparently instituted a rule in 2004 that fines universities if their fans storm the field. This was Auburn's third offense, which resulted in a $250,000 fine.

Photo Of The Night: Bama Goes Down At Auburn (📷 by Don Hardyman III) pic.twitter.com/dymL7d8rkG — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 26, 2017

Guessing the folks at Auburn will happily write the check... pic.twitter.com/idEzWIPbrg — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) November 26, 2017

I get this on both sides. Storming the court/field is undoubtedly dangerous, so it's hard to argue with the fine. But if you're Auburn, this is a fine you happily pay. No appeal, no commentary necessary, just cut the check.

Side note: I'd love to get my hands on the list of fines that have been handed out, because it's basically just a list of the most lit upsets in recent SEC history.