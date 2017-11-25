Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett Leaves Michigan Game

Ohio State's J.T. Barrett headed to the locker room in the third quarter.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 25, 2017

Ohio State's quarterback J.T. Barrett left the game against Michigan in the third quarter after suffering an apparent leg injury. 

Barrett went down after running the ball. He was holding his right knee while down on the field. He then walked into the locker room with a limp. 

Announcers said Barrett is dealing with a meniscus issue where it pops out and needs to be popped back in.

Before leaving, Barrett went 3–for–8 with 30 yards and one touchdown. He had 66 yards and another touchdown on the ground. 

Redshirt freshman Dwayne Haskins took over for Barrett. Haskins has played in seven games this season going 34–for–50. 

Follow the game here.

