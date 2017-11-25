Nebraska Football Head Coach Mike Riley Fired

Head football coach Mike Riley has been fired from Nebraska after the school's worst final record since 1961, athletic director Bill Moos announced Saturday.

"Riley has brought professionalism and energy to the Nebraska football program, but unfortunately, those attributes have not translated to on-field success," Moos school said over Twitter.

Nebraska finished the season at 4–8 after a blowout loss to Iowa on Friday.

Riley's job had been in question for weeks after Nebraska fired former athletic director Shawn Eichorst in September.

Riley was hired in 2014 by Eichorst after former coach Bo Pelini went 9–4 that season. Riley went 19–19 in the regular season and 1–1 in bowl games during his tenure.

Linebackers coach Trent Bray is serving as interim head coach.